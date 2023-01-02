In Delhi Hit & Run Case, CCTV From Moments Before Incident Accessed, Victim Seen On Scooty

With interrogation on in the hit-and-run case in the National Capital, Republic accessed CCTV footage, in which the 20-year-old was seen riding her scooty. The footage is said to be of moments before her scooty met with an accident at midnight of New Year, and her clothes got entangled in the wheel of the car due to which she was dragged for 10 km in outer Delhi's Khanjawala area.

Earlier in the day, an eyewitness to the tragedy, a Zomato valet said that while he was on his way to collect an order between 2:35 to 3:15 am, he saw the car on the Kanjawala road. The valet also claimed that while taking a turn, the car, a Maruti Suzuki Baleno made a loud noise, which made him stop and notice the head of the girl hanging by its wheels.

Another CCTV footage accessed earlier in the day, and now, widely doing the rounds on social media, showed the woman's body with clothes ripped under the wheels, being dragged by the Baleno car.

'Will try to get the strictest punishment for the accused': Delhi police

Five men have been arrested in connection with the woman's death. Produced before the Rohini Court, the arrested-- Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal (27)-- have been sent to 3-day police custody.

Addressing the media, Sagar P Hooda, Spl CP (L&O) Zone II said, "All the five accused have been sent to 3-day police custody. Physical, oral, and CCTV-based evidence is being collected. Will try to get the strictest punishments for those responsible. They have been slapped with Section 179 of the Motor Vehicle Act, and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code."

Meanwhile, the victim's body has been shifted from the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital to the Maulana Azad Medical College where the postmortem is likely to be conducted. Confirming that the investigation is presently in the primary stage, Hooda said, "We will share more details post the post-mortem. The investigation is being conducted from all angles."

#BREAKING | It has come to light that the girl's body was dragged up to 10-12 kms. We will share more details after the post-mortem report: Delhi police briefs media - https://t.co/FLwShtZLOd pic.twitter.com/0FFkh4sVG5 — Republic (@republic) January 2, 2023

Meanwhile, VK Saxena, who being the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, is entrusted by the Constitution with the responsibility of ensuring law and order in the National Capital, expressed his shock on Twitter, at the 'monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators'. L-G Saxena has been at receiving end of backlash from the government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with Aam Aadmi Party leaders holding demonstrations and seeking his immediate dismissal from the post.