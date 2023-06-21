In Delhi, Man Stayed For 2 Yrs At 5-star Hotel For Free; Dupes Management Of Over ₹58.34L

A five-star hotel located in New Delhi’s aerocity was conned by a man from Assam’s Guwahati of over Rs 58.34 lakh over a span of around two years. As per allegations, the said man in connivance with some hotel staff, stayed at the hotel for around two years, enjoyed delicious foods and beverages, boozed at the bars, took facilities of laundry and transport, but didn’t pay a single penny to the hotel management and left. The entire conspiracy unfolded, when an audit was carried out by the hotel management, following which, a complaint was given to the IGI Airport police for further action.

An official of the Delhi Police said that based on the complaint from the representative of the hotel ‘The Roseate House’, a case has been registered at the IGI Airport police station under relevant sections and investigation has been initiated. The entire incident took place between the period of May 30th, 2019 and June 3rd, 2021, as stated by the complainant.

Delhi Police registers an FIR

As per the police, a complaint was received from Vinod Malhotra on behalf of the hotel, who alleged that one Ankush Dutta, a resident of Guwahati, Assam stayed at the hotel for 603 days, enjoyed foods and beverages and took other hotel facilities. Moreover, with the help of a hotel staff member Prem Prakash, Dutta duped the management of over Rs 58.34 lakhs by falsifying the entry in the hotel’s software system.

The complainant stated that the alleged Prem Prakash, the head of the Front Office Department (FOD) of the hotel, forged, deleted, added accounts entries and falsified a large number of entries in the account of guest Ankush Dutta in the opera software system of the hotel to benefit him. It is also being alleged that Prakash, who possessed the authority to determine room rates and had access to all the hotel's software system, deliberately flouted hotel policies to accommodate Dutta's prolonged stay. It is being suspected that Prakash may have accepted illicit cash payments from Dutta in order to commit willful illegal acts and manipulate the software system to avoid detection of the fraud.

Hotel's software system was manipulated

It is also being alleged that during the time, accused guest Ankush Dutta stayed in the hotel, his paymaster (PM) report was not prepared by Prakash and he didn’t inform the hotel management. Further, after a long due, a report was prepared but it wasn’t sent to the CEO (Chief Executive Officer), whereas it is mandatory to present the PM report of the guest, if he or she fails to settle dues even after 72 hours. Not only this, his name was also intentionally deleted from the report.

Shockingly, as per the police sources, the FOD incharge clubbed various pending paymaster report bills of other unrelated guests into one bill against management instructions with the motive to camouflage the pending dues. Additionally, outstanding dues were transferred into pending folders of another guest.

As per allegations, Ankush Dutta had given three cheques between October 9th, 2020 to November 4th, 2020, but all the three cheques of Rs 10 lakhs, Rs 7 lakhs and Rs 20 lakhs bounced in the banks. Now, a case has been registered by the police and legal action has been initiated. However, no arrest has been made in the case so far.