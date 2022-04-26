In Delhi, More Encroachments To Be Razed Including Illegal Works In Shaheen Bagh: Sources

Sources have confirmed to Republic TV that the work of bulldozing illegal properties in Delhi will be intensified including in Shaheen Bagh, where action can be taken in two to three days. It's important to note that days after the violence during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in the Jahangirpuri area in Delhi, in a drive to clear the illegal properties, the administration ordered bulldozing of illegal shops, buildings and construction in the area. However, the Supreme Court later ordered a stay on the drive, which received a lot of backlash from opposition parties who alleged that a particular community was targeted and only their properties were being cleared. The next hearing in the case is scheduled to take place in the next nine days.

Proceedings in the SC on the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

In a key update in the case, the Supreme Court issued a notice in the bunch of pleas filed against the encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri. A bench of the SC comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai is hearing the case. Arguing in the case, senior advocate Dushyant Dave said that the case has long-term implications of constitutional and national importance. When the court probed on what is the aspect of national importance, Dave highlighted the way a particular community was singled out in the demolition drive even as there are 731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi with 50 lakh people.

Appearing for the Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, senior advocate Kapil Sibal questioned as to how is it that only Muslims own illegal constructions and after referring to actions taken in other parts of the country where illegal encroachments were razed and they were informed later, their properties were built on unauthorised land. However, the court denied, saying that they cannot take action regarding the cases being mentioned by Sibal.

On the issue of the demolition action conducted without any proper notices being served, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned, "I will show you instances when notice is not required and illegal structures were given the notice. Traders have moved HC last year and HC had itself ordered demolition." Moreover, he added that notice was not required to demolish stalls, chairs, tables etc. Thereafter, the SC sought affidavits from the petitioners and counter-affidavits if required. Furthermore, it directed that the status quo will be maintained; i.e the stay on the demolition drive will continue until further orders.

