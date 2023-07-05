In Delhi, Shots Fired At Tis Hazari Court After Clash Breaks Out Between Lawyers

A firing incident unfolded at the Tis Hazari court in the national capital today, July 5, sending shockwaves through the legal community and beyond.

In a startling incident that unfolded near Delhi's Subzi Mandi Police Station, chaos erupted as two groups of lawyers clashed, leading to shots being fired into the air. No casualties have been reported. A team of police personnel promptly arrived at the scene after receiving a distress call, and immediately brought the situation under control, defusing tension and restoring order.

Eyewitnesses provided the details of the altercation, revealing that both faction members allegedly resorted to using their weapons, causing panic among those present. Fortunately, no one sustained any injuries during the incident.

#WATCH | Delhi | Manish Sharma, former Delhi Bar Association Vice President Tis Hazari Court, says, "For the last few days there were many issues going on between me & our secretary Atul Kumar Sharma related to the Bar and last night I was called by Atul Sharma. His brother Lalit… pic.twitter.com/leNhTTK8xo — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

The motive behind the confrontation remains unclear, and investigators are diligently working to uncover the root cause of the dispute. The identities of the individuals involved in the firing have not been disclosed at this time.

The immediate response by law enforcement officers effectively de-escalated the situation, ensuring the safety of court attendees, legal professionals, and bystanders.

The courthouse has resumed its normal operations, and security measures have been enhanced to prevent any further untoward incidents.

The incident has sparked concerns within the legal fraternity, highlighting the need for enhanced security measures at court premises. Representatives of various bar associations have expressed their condemnation of the incident and called for a thorough investigation. They are urging authorities to address the underlying issues that may have contributed to the altercation.

Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police warns of strict legal action against culprits

Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police Rajesh Kumar has assured the public that strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for the firing.

“Such acts of violence have no place in a civilised society and that law enforcement agencies are committed to upholding the rule of law,” he said.

As news of the incident spreads, the Tis Hazari court community and the public at large remain on high alert, with many hoping that this isolated incident will not mar the reputation of the esteemed institution. Court proceedings are continuing as scheduled, and citizens are urged to exercise caution while visiting the premises.

The Tis Hazari court, one of the oldest and most respected judicial establishments in the country, has been witness to countless legal battles and historic judgments.

The firing incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining peace and order within the hallowed halls of justice.

Authorities are determined to ensure the safety and security of all individuals associated with the court and will remain vigilant in their efforts to prevent any further incidents of violence.