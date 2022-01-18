In Delhi, Vendors Protests Imposition Of Odd-Even Rule; 'Businesses Are On Ventilator...'

In the wake of the rapid surge of the highly mutated Omicron variant in the national capital, CM Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has resorted to placing stringent measures to curb the spread of the virus in the Delhi-NCR. However, the measure hasn’t suited the shopkeepers of Delhi’s crowded market - Sadar Bazaar. Sporting black bands on their arms, holding posters, the shopkeepers staged a protest against the DDMA’s imposition of the Odd-Even rule in the area alongside the weekend curfew on Monday.

Delhi Shopkeepers protest imposition of Odd-even rule

Asserting that the stringent restrictions placed in the market are financially hurting the shopkeepers as they only get 10-12 working days in the whole month, they demanded the revocation of the odd-even rule. Expressing their woes, the shopkeepers stated that their businesses are on the ventilator now, as they continue to bear the brunt of the pandemic.

Speaking on the issue, Paramjit Singh, Vice Pres, Sadar Bazar traders Association, said, “We request govt to allow us to open shops on weekends & we are strictly against the odd-even rule. We are not able to recover losses we faced in the last 2 years.” reported ANI

“Weekend curfew clubbed with the odd-even arrangement for markets will leave only two or three days per week or 10-12 business days a month for shops which are very less,” Sadar Bazar Market Association president Devraj Baweja told PTI.

Delhi | Odd-even is now imposed on shops, we were already suffering due to weekend lockdown. Due to this, our shops are open only 10 days a month: Rakesh Kumar, President, Sadar Bazar traders Association pic.twitter.com/ojZtHlufKb — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2022

The same emotion has been expressed by traders of other crowded markets of Delhi, where Odd-Even has been imposed given the massive crowd gathering. The shopkeepers have pinned the blame on hawkers and roadside vendors for overcrowding.

Delhi COVID-19 cases start declining

However, the coronavirus cases have started to ebb in Delhi as the national capital witnessed a decline in COVID-19 infections, recording 12,527 new cases on Monday. While 24 people lost their lives, the active cases in the city came down to 83,982 and the positivity rate stood at 27.99%. The recovery rate in the Union territory surged up to 93.65% as the total recoveries reached 16,13,128.

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier stated that the COVID-19 curve will start bending in the national capital now, as the COVID-19 cases have reached their peak. The daily cases are bound to fall in the coming days. On being asked about reduced testing in the capital, the health minister clarified that Delhi is conducting more tests daily than what is directed in the ICMR guidelines. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had earlier stated that no lockdown will be placed in the national capital and the stringent restrictions will be removed as the COVID-19 cases & related deaths started coming down.

