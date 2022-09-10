Last Updated:

In Delhi's Mangolpuri, 1 Killed And 4 Others Injured In Mass Stabbing Incident

In a shocking incident, a mass stabbing was reported on Friday, in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, wherein a man was stabbed to death and 4 others were injured.

In a shocking mass stabbing incident reported on Friday, September 9, in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, a man was stabbed to death and 4 others were injured. According to the Delhi Police, the stabbing incident was reported in K-Block of Mangolpuri at 04:36 PM on Friday.

Notably, three of the victims have been identified by the Delhi police as  Armaan, Monty alias Moin Khan, and Fardeen who were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial (SGM) hospital for further treatment following the stabbing incident. However, doctors at SGM hospital declared Armaan "brought dead". 

Mangolpuri mass stabbing

According to police, Fardeen who sustained minor injuries said that around 2:15 PM, was going someplace on his motorcycle, and had an altercation outside of Shahrukh’s house with his brother Shahbir over his bike in the Mangolpuri area, PTI reported. Fardeen returned to his home where his brother-- Monty told him that he would resolve the matter peacefully with Shahrukh. A heated argument broke out between Monty and Shahrukh when the latter abused Monty who went to him to resolve the matter. Armaan, cousin of Monty and Fardeen also reached there and became part of the argument, PTI reported.

As per the police, following this, Shahrukh and his brother Shahbir asked their associates to bring knives and then stabbed Armaan, Fardeen and Monty, PTI reported. The group then went to O-Block Mangolpuri and stabbed two more people in connection with an old rivalry, police said.

Notably, police have registered two cases-- murder and attempt to murder against the accused and have also arrested Shahrukh and a few of his associates while efforts are being made to arrest the other accused, PTI reported.

