In Delhi's Rohini, Massive Fire Rages At Wedding Pandal; 12 Firefighters At The Spot

A massive fire broke out in the Rohini area of Delhi on March 24, in the afternoon. The fire department after getting a call about the blaze, at around 1.48 pm, rushed 12 fire tenders to the location, according to news agency PTI. One person who was injured, was treated with first aid. The pictures of the fire showed billowing clouds of smoke, spread across and can be seen from miles away.



Further details are awaited.