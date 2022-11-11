In Greater Noida, Restaurant's Staff Thrashed Over Delay In 'Briyani'; 3 Accused Arrested

Shocking visuals have emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida wherein an employee of a restaurant was thrashed by three for causing a delay in their order. According to the police officials, the staff of a restaurant in Ansal mall of Greater Noida in UP told three men that there was no Briyani left, following which the three accused picked up a fight with him, claiming the Briyani got over because the staff was too late in taking their order, PTI reported.

The incident took place at around 10:30 PM on Wednesday, at Zauk restaurant inside the Ansal Plaza mall in Greater Noida. According to the local police officer, the accused had placed the order for biryani and were waiting for it, but later the waiter came and told them that it was over, PTI reported.

#WATCH | Greater Noida, UP: The staff of a private restaurant in Ansal mall was thrashed for a delay in their order. All three accused, residents of Dadri were arrested & were sent to jail: ADCP Vishal Pandey (10.11) pic.twitter.com/Uxn6igGQUQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 11, 2022

"The accused got angry at this and held the waiter by his collar and dragged him away while thrashing him before some locals intervened and rescued him," the police officer said, PTI reported.

The staff of restaurant thrashed for delay in the order

In the CCTV footage of the incident, a man can be seen hitting the staff of the restaurant.

It is pertinent to mention that all the accused have been arrested. "Yesterday, 3 boys beat up due to a delay in an order at a restaurant in Ansal Mall under Thana Knowledge Park. Taking immediate cognizance of the matter, the police arrested the three boys and they are being sent to jail," Vishal Pandey, ADCP Greater Noida said on Thursday, ANI reported.

On the basis of a complaint from the victim, the three were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 147 (rioting), police said, PTI reported.