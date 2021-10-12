In Hyderabad, 1,000 Women Police Officers Celebrate Floral Festival Bathukamma

More than 1000 women police personnel gathered at Petla Burj in Hyderabad to celebrate the Bathukamma festival on Monday, 11 October. The women police personnel decked up in colourful and traditional attires marked the annual floral festival of Telangana, according to ANI. The Bathukamma festival celebration was inaugurated by Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar along with several other officials in Petla Burj on Monday.

Women police personnel celebrate Bathukamma

Speaking to ANI, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar stated that the festival represents happiness and prosperity in the family. He mentioned that the police staff are celebrating the festival with a lot of joy as they were unable to celebrate the festival last year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. He welcomed all the new women police officers who were celebrating the festival for the first time in the city.

Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime and Special Investigation told ANI that women police officers have actively taken part in the celebration. She further expressed happiness over the large turnout of woman recruits in the police force last year. Moreover, she informed that male officers have also joined the police force which was an expression of "solidarity". It is worth mentioning that the Bathukamma festival is celebrated in Telangana and the Krishna district's villages bordering the state.

"This is the festival of prosperity, togetherness and we are proud to have a large women force who have joined last year. We have 1000 new entrants who have joined. We have also been joined by male officers which is the expression of solidarity and all are happy," ANI quoted Shikha Goel as saying.

While speaking about the Gross Domestic Product(GDP) of Telangana, Anjani Kumar revealed that the GDP rise of Telangana stood at the first rank in the country. He pointed out that some of the states that were leading earlier have witnessed a drop by 2 per cent.

"It is a great coincidence when we talk of prosperity, the GDP rise of Telangana stands at the first rank in the country. Many states which were earlier leading have dropped at 2 per cent. So, Bathukamma has brought the symbol of prosperity in the state", ANI quoted Anjana Kumar as saying.

With inputs from ANI

Image: ANI