In a shocking incident, a Hindu boy was allegedly murdered for marrying a Muslim woman in the Saroornagar area of Hyderabad on Wednesday night. According to the police, the suspects assaulted Billapuram Nagaraju (25) while he was travelling on a motorcycle and killed him on the spot. The police have filed a case against the suspects, who have been identified as family members of the deceased man’s wife.

Hyderabad communal murder

According to sources, Billapuram Nagaraju was in a relationship with Syed Ashrin Sultana since their college days. The couple got married in January 2022 and Syed Ashrin Sultana converted to Hindu and changed her name to Pallavi. The recently married couple were travelling together on a bike when B Nagaraju was allegedly attacked and killed by the girl’s family.

Sreedhar Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police LB Nagar while speaking exclusively to Republic, stated that the murder was committed by the brother and brother-in-law of the girl. “The boy was travelling on his bike along with his wife when he was killed by two persons. He was attacked and killed by the brother and brother-in-law of the girl,” he said, confirming the honour killing angle in the murder case.

“The couple got married in January and moved here. The girl’s brother didn’t like his sister marrying someone from a different religion. He planned with his brother in law and followed the couple. They attacked the deceased with an iron rod and a knife. Then they fled, however, we caught the accused,” ACP Reddy told Republic. He further added that the two accused will be produced before the court soon.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC. The two accused belonging to the girl’s family have been identified. According to officials, the Telangana police have also formed a special team to nab the accused. Meanwhile, the incident has created tensions in the area as Nagaraju’s relatives along with several others held a protest to take immediate action in the case. Meanwhile, opposition leaders including the BJP came forward to slam the K Chandrashekar Rao-led government in Telangana over the Hyderabad murder.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD