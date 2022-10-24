In Karnataka's Bengaluru, Row Erupts Over Illegal Eidgah Wall Built Inside A BDA Park

On October 24, a fresh row erupted over an illegal Eidgah wall allegedly built inside a BDA park in Bengaluru’s Chandra layout. Following this, residents have started a signature campaign against the construction, alleging foul play by Housing Minister V Somanna. Massive protests have now erupted against the Minister at Chandragiri park in Bengaluru. According to sources, the entire park has been fortified with a 25 to 30 feet high wall which was built using BBMP funds in 2019.

MLA V Somanna, who also happens to be the Housing Minister, has asserted that this particular land was given to the Wakf board by the then DC and in 1982, the land was given to Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). Protesters are alleging that the land documents being presented are faulty because initially, there was only one gunta of land which was given. The Housing Minister has stated that this has been done in a legal and lawful process. It is worth mentioning that the Wakf board has not paid a sum of over Rs 3 crore to the Karnataka government.

#LIVE | Row erupts over illegal Eidgah wall built inside a park in Bengaluru. Tune in here for more details - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/2u7K5Csabx — Republic (@republic) October 24, 2022

'The BDA handed over the land for Eidgah in 2007-2008': V Somanna

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Housing Minister V Somanna said, “The land doesn’t belong to me. In 1978, the then government had given permission and allotted land measuring 1 Acre of 20 Guntas. In 1982, the land was taken over by the BDA and the DC had instructed that layouts can be built apart from the sanctioned Eidgah land. The BDA handed over the land for Eidgah in 2007-2008.”

When asked whether money has been given by the Wakf board to BDA, V Somanna said, “That doesn’t relate to me. The Muslims requested the then MLA Ashoka to grant them the land. Ashoka wrote a letter to the BDA stating that they don’t have money as they are poor and land should be handed over to them. The Siddaganga school is also situated near the park in which over 3,500 students study. The ground collapsed and therefore I had to build a retaining wall.”

Speaking about the 28-30 feet high wall being built, V Somanna said, “This has not happened during my time. This has happened previously. Muslims own this land for the past 40-50 years and the records are in my office.”

'I've asked for the complete details of the land including the park': VSP president

Meanwhile, speaking to Republic Media Network, Vishwa Sanatan Parishad (VSP) president S Bhaskaran said, “Previously, the entire land was notified by the BDA for giving sides to the public, and after these sides were being done, BDA came up with building a new park in the vicinity. However, over the course of time, the park was divided into two. One park was developed as a playground and around 4 - 5 years ago, Eidgah was being built on the property. The entire park has been fortified. I have produced three documents, two documents are two RT applications filed about two months ago.”

“I asked for the complete details of the land including the park and the Eidgah ground. The Assistant revenue officer is the in-charge of that particular ward and sub-division. He has clearly given in writing saying that BBMP authorities do not have documents of the park and the documents of the Eidgah. I have taken a map from the BDA under the RTA act. Minister V Somanna is planning to move to Congress in the future," the VSP president said.

