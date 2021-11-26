In Kerala, DGP Suspends Circle Inspector After Suicide Note By 21-year-old Law Student

CL Sudheer, the Circle Inspector of Aluva Police station, has been suspended by Kerala State DGP Anil Kant for allegedly ignoring the complaints of a 21-year-old law student who died by suicide due to alleged harassment from her husband and in-laws. The DGP has ordered a departmental investigation on Sudheer, which will be led by Kochi (North) Police Traffic ACP Francis Shelbi KF.

Opposition parties have been protesting and seeking action in the matter. Moufiya Parveen, the deceased, committed suicide on Tuesday, November 23, claiming that her husband Muhammed Suhail and his family had harassed her for dowry. Suhail, his father Yusuf, and his mother Rukhiya, have all been detained in the case.

Congress workers indulge in violence to protest girl's suicide

On Thursday, as members of Congress marched to the Aluva East Police Station in Kerala demanding the suspension of the circle inspector for his role in the alleged suicide of the 21-year-old law student, police fired tear gas and water cannons at the protesters. For the past 24 hours, Congress MLA Anvar Sadath has been sitting in the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP).

District Congress Committee President said on Thursday, November 25, "The protest which started yesterday is continuing. We spoke to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and the leader of the opposition. They will discuss and announce our further protests in areas. The protest for justice in the district and the state will continue as directed by the leadership. We were able to bring this protest to the attention of the public of Kerala."

"Police tried to weaken the protest today. Tear gas was used on women and girls. It is a protest for justice," he added.

21-year-old Law student hangs herself

The third-year law student in Aluva, near Kochi, was found dead at her home. Moufiya Parveen left behind a suicide note in which she blamed her death on her husband, in-laws, and a police officer. The deceased girl said in the note that she was mistreated by a Circle Inspector at a police station in Aluva, Kerala, when she approached him to register a complaint.

