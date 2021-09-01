In Kolar, 32 Kerala Returnee Students Test Positive For COVID: Karnataka Health Min

Thirty-two students have tested positive for COVID-19 in a nursing college in Karnataka on Wednesday. Dr K Sudhakar, the state health minister, says that the infections have been discovered in the Kolar KGF College of Dental Sciences and Hospital in Karnataka.

"32 students are infected with COVID in a college in KGF nursing college. All of them are Kerala returnees. I will visit the college and take action against the college management," said the Minister.

32 COVID-19 cases found in a college in Karnataka

Dr K Sudhakar added that the COVID-19 pandemic is under control now, with cases per day ranging from 700 to 800, and the government has worked diligently to minimise the pandemic. According to the state health department, Karnataka recorded 1,217 new COVID19 cases, 1198 recoveries, and 25 fatalities in the last 24 hours. As of the present, there are 18,386 active cases in the state.

Karnataka to reopen schools on September 6

In areas where the Covid-19 test positivity percentage is less than 2%, Karnataka schools will resume for grades 6-8 on September 6. On alternate days, schools will reopen at 50% capacity for half a day, with Saturday and Sunday being holidays. On August 23, the government had already approved the start of high school courses 9-12 in Karnataka. Since August 23, good attendance has been reported at government high schools, while many private schools are yet to open. Many state governments have allowed schools to reopen on September 1, in their respective states, due to a drop in new COVID-19 cases across India. Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, and Telangana are among the states that have agreed to reopen schools as of today, September 1.

COVID-19 restrictions in Karnataka

The Karnataka government had agreed on Monday to relax night curfews imposed in the state due to lowering COVID-19 cases in most places. The exception for this is four districts that share borders with Kerala. According to State Revenue Minister R Ashok, a meeting headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai resolved to remove night curfew in all areas except Kodagu, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts, which share borders with Kerala and have a high COVID caseload. Instead of enforcing a statewide curfew, the Karnataka government had already decided to transfer the power to establish Covid containment measures to district authorities. The state government has also made a 7-day institutional quarantine mandatory for people travelling from Kerala due to the steep increase in COVID-19 cases in Kerala.

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: ANI)