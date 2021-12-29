In Kolkata, Alleged Brawl At Popular Eatery Over Extra Onion Results In Serious Injuries

In a shocking incident of violence from Kolkata, a verbal spat between customers and the staff of a popular eatery (Karim's Kolkata) over extra onion led to serious injuries and bloodshed. As per the customers, on late night of December 26, they visited Karims restaurant and requested some onions, however, the waiter allegedly denied it rudely which first led to a verbal spat and got uglier when one of the customers was allegedly hit on head his with a knife and an iron rod.

The restaurant however had a completely different version to show:

What did the restaurant say in their defense?

Nearly 48 hours after the incident, the restaurant decided to keep their side of the story forward, and issued a statetment, saying, "Nand Desai, Navneet Soni, and two other men came to Karim's Hatibagan outlet to take away dinner. After making the payment for the food, they then asked if they could allowed to sit down and eat it there. The team obliged,provided this would be their last order, and they also informed Mr. Desai and his friends that they would not be able to make any further bills since it was already closing time. As they sat down and started eating, Mr. Desai and his friends then demanded onion salad to be

provided to them. When explained that the kitchen was closed already."

The restaurant added, "Then they created a ruckus at the cashier's desk over the onion salad, and became aggressive with the manager. The incident was recorded on the CCTV camera. An FIR has been lodged with the police to ensure this form of unacceptable behaviour doesn't go unnoticed."