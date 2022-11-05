In Lucknow, Youth's Birthday Gone Wrong As Police Intervenes; Here's What Happened Next

A youth's birthday celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow went wrong after it was intervened by the uninvited police officials. The incident took place on Friday at midnight after a few youths gathered at the 1090 intersection of Lucknow to celebrate a friend's birthday. After cutting the cake they threw the cake at each other which spread on the road and created a ruckus.

Youth celebrates birthday on road; police intervenes

Amid the celebration, the Gautampalli SHO who was on a patrol witnessed the scene and reprimanded the youths. The inspector first lashed out at the youths and then taught a lesson by asking them to clean the dirt spread on the road.

In the video, the five men can be seen as the cake was smashed in the middle of the road. Out of five one of them was the birthday boy who was completely stained by the cake and was seen cleaning the mess. The police inspector can be heard saying, "This is not your home" and went on to instruct him to clean it. While his other four friends were seen standing by his side.

The youth was then warned by the inspector to never repeat such a thing again at any crossroads or public place. Along with this, the SHO advised them to use the money properly.

Here are few pictures from Birthday celebrations