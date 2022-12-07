In Madhya Pradesh's Betul, Operation Still Underway To Rescue The Boy Trapped In Borewell

On Tuesday, December 6, an 8-year-old boy named Tanmay Sahu fell into a 55-ft deep borewell in Mandavi village in the Betul district of Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, the operation to rescue the young boy is still underway and continued during the night.

MP| An 8-yr-old boy named Tanmay Sahu fell into a borewell in Mandvi village, Betul. Rescue operation going on. SDRF, Home guard, Police teams are at spot. It might take another 2-3 hrs. Child isn't responding, might have become unconscious. Our teams are working: S Jayaswal, ADM pic.twitter.com/hyE1xmVPV0 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 6, 2022

According to Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shaymendra Jaiswal, "Rescue operation going on. SDRF, Home guard, and Police teams are at the spot. It might take another 2-3 hrs. The child isn't responding and might have become unconscious. Our teams are working."

Earlier on Tuesday, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed from Bhopal and Hoshangabad. An oxygen supply was given to the child.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons, Tanmay's father Sunil Sahu said that while playing at the farm he went to another field where the borewell was open and he fell into it. According to reports, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was said to be taking minute-by-minute updates on the operation to rescue the child.

Image: Twitter/@ANI