In Maharashtra, Cooperatives Society Official Held For Taking Rs 30 Lakh Bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has caught a 57-year-old deputy registrar of cooperative societies in Maharashtra's Nashik district while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30 lakh from the director of an Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), the ACB said on Tuesday.

As per the ACB sources, the 40-year-old complainant was elected the APMC director in a recently held election. But, his election was later challenged, they said.

To conduct a hearing into the matter and give a result in favour of the complainant, the deputy registrar of co-operative societies allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh as bribe him, the anti-graft agency said.

The APMC director complained to the ACB, which laid a trap and caught the official along with other person red-handed at his residence on Monday while taking the amount from the complainant, the ACB said.