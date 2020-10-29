In Maharashtra, Pune Mayor Warns Of Second Wave Of COVID-19; Assures 'we Are Prepared'

Despite the daily tally of COVID-19 cases in the country steadily dropping, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Wednesday warned about the possibility of a second wave of Coronavirus in December. While hoping that such a situation does not occur, he said, 'but if it does, we are prepared'. Murlidhar Mohol's recent tweet in Marathi can be roughly translated to: "The total number of active patients in Pune is below 6,000. Out of total 5,834 patients, 1,205 are admitted in the hospital and 4,629 are in home isolation."

There is a possibility of a second wave of Coronavirus in December. I hope that such a situation does not occur but if it does, we are prepared: Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol

Maharashtra witnesses rise in COVID-19 cases

As the world continues to grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra on Tuesday witnessed a slight rise in its case tally after it recorded 5,363 fresh cases. This sudden rise in the number of cases has propelled Maharashtra's caseload to 16,54,028. At present, there are 1,32,069 active cases in the state. So far, 14,78,496 have recovered while 43,463 have died.

As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 5,363 new cases, 115 deaths and 7,836 recoveries have been reported in Maharashtra. Out of 115 deaths- 23 from Mumbai, 22 from Pune, 9 from Latur, 8 from Nagpur, 5 from Nashik, 4 each from Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur and Chandrapur, three each from Wardha, Jalgaon and Panvel, two each from Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayandar, Ahmednagar, Jalna, Beed, Yavatmal and Bhandara and one each from Buldhana, Washim, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Raigad were reported on Tuesday.

COVID-19 outbreak in India

Currently, there are 79,90,322 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 79,90,322 patients have been discharged and 11,20,010 fatalities have been reported. After the country recorded the lowest single-day COVID-19 tally (36,470) in three months, the active cases stand at 6,10,803. With 58,439 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 90.62%.

