In Maharashtra's Mumbai, Loco Pilot Hits Brakes To Save Life Of Man Attempting Suicide

In a sheer act of humanity, a loco pilot of a Mumbai local saved the life of a man who attempted suicide by lying on the railway tracks. The video of the incident was shared on Twitter by the Ministry of Indian Railways, who lauded the motorman for saving a person's life by "applying the emergency brake with promptness and understanding." The incident happened at Sewri station in Mumbai at 11:45 am on January 2, 2022.

In the 50-second video, it can be seen that the man is wandering near the railway tracks, waiting for the arrival of the train. As the train approaches, the man can be seen lying down on the railway tracks, a few steps away from the platform. On noticing the man lying down on the track, the motorman immediately applied the emergency brakes, resulting in a slow down and then a complete halt. Soon, the Railways Protection Force (RPF) officials are seen running towards the man. They caught the man and escorted him to safety.

Taking to the microblogging site, the railway ministry shared the clip and wrote, "Commendable work done by the motorman: At Shivdi station in Mumbai, the motorman saw a person lying on the track. He saved the life of the person by applying the emergency brake with promptness and understanding. The Ministry also advised people to not play with their lives. Your life is precious. Someone is waiting for you at home, "the Railway Ministry tweeted.

Soon, the video went viral on social media platforms and attracted a lot of comments from netizens. Some lauded the efforts made by the train driver, while some criticised the man for attempting suicide. One person expressed that the Rail Ministry should mention the name of the motorman.

He wrote, "Again, no mention of the name of that motorman. Please mention the names of the heroes. They deserve that. Fame is the fragrance of heroic deeds. Another user said, "Salute to the driver and the security men." A third person commented, "Even the reaction time of RPF personnel was commendable." Another user remarked, "May God bless the motorman and the RPF staff for their prompt action to save him."

