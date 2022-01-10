In Maharashtra's Nagpur, COVID Norms Flouted By Huge Crowd At Sitabuldi Market

In a shocking update, a huge crowd was seen in Maharashtra's Nagpur where people were seen flouting COVID norms as the state continues to report a constant surge in cases. The images of Nagpur's Sitabuldi main road market clearly show people not maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. This violation of COVID norms comes two days after the Maharashtra government imposed a new set of COVID-19 restrictions. According to the state's health department, the third wave of the COVID might peak in mid-February and subside by mid-March.

COVID Norms Flouted in Nagpur

Maharashtra: Huge crowd in Nagpur's Sitabuldi main road market) amid surging COVID cases pic.twitter.com/Z0LlFGltDN — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported more than 44,000 new cases in a span of 24 hours. As per a release by the Public Health Department, Maharashtra, the state reported 44,388 new COVID cases, 15,351 recoveries, and 12 deaths today. The active cases in the state currently stand at 2,02,259, while the overall death toll has increased to 1,41,639. Omicron cases in the state currently stand at 1,216, according to the state bulletin.

Maharashtra issues new COVID restrictions

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and its Omicron variant, the Maharashtra government has issued a new set of restrictions. The order ban movement of people of five or more from 5 am to 11 pm from Monday.