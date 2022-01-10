Last Updated:

In Maharashtra's Nagpur, COVID Norms Flouted By Huge Crowd At Sitabuldi Market

A huge crowd was seen in Maharashtra's Nagpur where people were seen flouting COVID norms as the state continues to report a constant surge in cases.

Astha Singh
Nagpur

In a shocking update, a huge crowd was seen in Maharashtra's Nagpur where people were seen flouting COVID norms as the state continues to report a constant surge in cases. The images of Nagpur's Sitabuldi main road market clearly show people not maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. This violation of COVID norms comes two days after the Maharashtra government imposed a new set of COVID-19 restrictions. According to the state's health department, the third wave of the COVID might peak in mid-February and subside by mid-March. 

COVID Norms Flouted in Nagpur

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported more than 44,000 new cases in a span of 24 hours. As per a release by the Public Health Department, Maharashtra, the state reported 44,388 new COVID cases, 15,351 recoveries, and 12 deaths today. The active cases in the state currently stand at 2,02,259, while the overall death toll has increased to 1,41,639. Omicron cases in the state currently stand at 1,216, according to the state bulletin. 

Maharashtra issues new COVID restrictions

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and its Omicron variant, the Maharashtra government has issued a new set of restrictions. The order ban movement of people of five or more from 5 am to 11 pm from Monday.

  • No movement from 11 pm to 5 am, except for essential purposes.
  • Only fully vaccinated employees to attend office physically.
  • Non-vaccinated employees must be encouraged to go for full vaccination.
  • Strict adherence to CAB (Covid Appropriate Behaviour) by all employees at all times to be ensured by Office Management.
  • The number of people attending marriages or any other gatherings has been capped at 50 
  • 20 People can attend funerals and last rites 
  • The schools and colleges in the state have been instructed to remain shut till February 15, except for activities needed to be taken by Class 10 and Class 12 students.
  • Restaurants, hotels, cinema halls, and auditoriums are allowed to operate at 50% seating capacity.
  • The home delivery of food has also been allowed.
  • All persons working in shops, restaurants, hotels or any establishment engaged in e-commerce or home delivery must be fully vaccinated.
  • The management shall be held responsible and if any case is found in contravention to this requirement, the concerned establishment shall be closed by DDMA.
