In Mathura, Lady Constable Lights Pyre Of Unidentified Woman Despite Priest's Opposition

Amid the rising cases and increasing fatalities in India, a female constable has set an example of humanity. Shalini Verma, a female constable posted at a police station in Mathura's Kosi Kola police station performed the last rites and lit the pyre of an unidentified young woman. According to reports, a body of an unidentified woman was found on April 12, in Shernagar Village which falls under Shahpur Chowki of Kosi Kala Police Station.

Constable performs final rites of unidentified woman

Following this, the police sent the woman's body for post-mortem after a panchnama. However, when no one claimed the body for two days, it was decided that the police will undertake the task of last rites. Constable Shalini Verma reached the crematorium at Bengali Ghat. However, a priest present at the ghat opposed Verma who was set to perform the last rites of the woman. Despite arguments and opposition by the priest, Verma was able to perform the last rites and lit the pyre on grounds of humanity while citing ancient scriptures.

"I had gone to cremate the body of the woman. The priest at the crematorium opposed me because women cannot perform the last rites. However, I did so because I wanted to break these stereotypes. I had read that women are scared to do it and one should not look back. However, Lord Ram's wife Sita had offered “pinda” to Dashratha. Then why can't women cremate bodies? Shalini Verma said "There are many in our society who do not have sons but daughters. The daughters are not allowed to perform the last rites. Therefore I also did it for all those daughters. Daughters can do it too and no one in the society should have a problem with it. My message to the society is that equal rights should be given to the daughters. If they want to perform last rites then they should do it without fearing anyone." added Verma

Following this, Verma's pictures became viral on social media thereby leading to discussions in the police station premises and among the police department. As per reports, Verma is known for her good deeds and assistance for women who approach the police station. She has been posted at the Kosi Kala Police Station for the last two years. In addition, her recent actions have also been appreciated by higher authorities.

Image Credits: Republic World