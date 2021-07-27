In Mumbai, 3.5-foot Monitor Lizard Gets Trapped In Autorickshaw Amid Heavy Rains; Rescued

A three-and-half foot long common Indian monitor lizard entered an autorickshaw amid heavy rains, causing panic in Mumbai's Mulund West on Monday. The lizard was safely rescued by activists from the Reqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) from underneath the passenger seat of the vehicle and later handed over to forest officials.

Due to the heavy rains, the natural dwelling of the Bengal monitor must have been disrupted, due to which the disoriented lizard entered the autorickshaw perhaps to find shelter, said Pawan Sharma of RAWW, adding that there were no visible injuries on the reptile's body. The monitor lizard was trapped inside the CNG socket of the autorickshaw, making it difficult to rescue.

A complaint was addressed to the Mumbai police on Twitter, stating that a monitor lizard was found in the auto at LBS road was forwarded to the forest department and to RAWW. A two-member rescue arrived a the spot and saved the lizard after an hour-long rescue operation.

RAWW members Joaquim Naik and Ritik Jaiswal handed over the reptile to the forest department, which conducted a medical examination of the animal before releasing it in the wild.

Monitor Lizard, a common sighting in Mumbai

Often found in vegetation in cities, the Indian monitor lizard has a considerable population in Mumbai's Aarey forest and Sanjay Gandhi National Park. It is suspected that this particular reptile was displaced during the flooding and was looking for a warm shelter.

The monitor lizard is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, giving it as much protection as tigers and leopards. Unfortunately, the reptile is often killed for its meat, blood, and oil due to unfounded beliefs that it has aphrodisiac and medical properties.

(Image credits and inputs: Pawan Sharma)