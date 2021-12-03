In Mumbai, BJP Health Committee Members Resign Over Infant’s Death In Worli Cylinder Blast

After the incident where a 4-month-old lost his life in a cylinder blast in Worli, the BJP corporators on Friday resigned from the health committee of the BMC. They blamed the sheer negligence of the administration and doctors of the Nair hospital, and the ruling party in the Mumbai civic body, alleging that the infant was left untreated for over an hour.

The development comes a day after a delegation led by BJP Mumbai President Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MLA Yogesh Sagar, MLA Amit Satam, group leader Prabhakar Shinde, Vinod Mishra and corporators met the dean of Nair hospital and sought detailed information about the unfortunate incident. They checked CCTV footage of the said incident and claimed that there was negligence on part of the hospital. Also, after watching CCTV footage of the hospital, senior doctors in the hospital accepted the negligence and delay in treating the patient.

The delegation has demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family of the deceased and stern action against the staff.

BMC spending Rs 1.5 lakh every day on Penguins, don't care about people: BJP

Meanwhile, the BJP has pointed out that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) spends Rs 4,500 crore every year to strengthen the health system and said, "Despite the fact, it was very shameful that the child was not treated for 45 minutes and the delay led to his death."

BJP group leader Prabhakar Shinde criticised that the BMC is spending Rs 1.5 lakh every day on the Penguins which is a foreign species just to fulfil the wishes of the Prince and has no care for the public'. "It has hurt the sentiments of Mumbai citizens", Prabhakar Shinde said.