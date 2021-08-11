In Mumbai, COVID Vaccination Drive Suspended Due To Shortage For 2nd Time In One Month

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed on Wednesday that the COVID vaccination drive in civic and state-run centres in Mumbai will remain suspended on August 12 and 13 due to a shortage of vaccine doses. It is important to note that for the second time this month, BMC has suspended the drive due to a shortage of doses.

Vaccine supply to resume post August 13

Issuing a statement, BMC said that the vaccination drive would resume from August 14, as a fresh stock of vaccines is expected to arrive on August 12 and would be distributed to all civic and government-run centres the next day. The civic body had earlier halted the drive on August 5. The civic body appealed to citizens to cooperate with the administration. 'Citizens of Mumbai are constantly informed about vaccination, and depending on the stock of vaccines received, an appropriate decision is taken,' the BMC stated in the release.

COVID relaxations in Maharashtra

In good news for the hospitality sector, the Maharashtra government allowed the operation of hotels and restaurants till 10 pm in the state with a 50% capacity cap. As of now, hotels and restaurants were allowed to operate till 4 pm only. Shopping malls would also be allowed to remain open till 10 pm. On Sunday, the Maharashtra govt also announced that fully vaccinated people could also be eligible to travel in Mumbai local post August 15.

Maharashtra COVID update

On Wednesday, the state reported 5,560 new COVID-19 cases and 163 deaths. With this, the total COVID tally and the death toll reached 63,69,002 and 1,34,364 respectively. As many as 20 new cases of the Delta plus variant of COVID-19, considered highly infectious, were detected in Maharashtra on Wednesday and seven of them were in Mumbai, the state government said. With this, the number of patients found infected with the Delta plus variant has increased to 65, said a statement issued by the state health department.

Out of the newly detected cases, seven were in Mumbai, three in Pune, two each in Nanded, Gondia, Raigad, Palghar, and one each in Chandrapur and Akola districts, the statement said. Out of the 65 such patients found in the state so far, the highest cases, 33, were in the 19 to 45 age group and 17 in the 46 to 60 age bracket, it said. The Delta plus variant was also found in seven children and eight senior citizens, the statement said. State health department officials are tracing and tracking the people who have recently come into contact with the patients infected with the Delta plus variant of COVID-19, it added.

(Image Credits - PTI)