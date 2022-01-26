In Mumbai, Five-storey Building Collapses In Bandra; At Least 5 Feared Trapped

A five-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Bandra locality on Wednesday evening, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The Mumbai Fire Brigade has declared it a level 2 mishap and five tire tenders, a rescue van and six Ambulance are present on site.

According to the civic body, at least five people are feared to be trapped in a building collapse in Benhram Nagar locality near Bandra East. The incident took place around 4:30 pm.

On Tuesday, two persons sustained minor injuries after a portion of a three-storey building collapsed in Malad's Malvani area. The incident took place on plot 37 in the Kasaiwada area around 7:30 pm. The two people who were rescued from the debris refused hospitalisation due to minor injuries, officials said.

BMC forms a 4-member committee to probe the Mumbai building fire incident

A fire in a 20-story Kamala Building near Mumbai's Bhatia Hospital in Tardeo claimed the lives of six people and injured 23 others. Following the incident, BMC has constituted a former member committee to investigate the incident.

"The fire incident that occurred at the Kamala building in Mumbai's Tardeo area will be investigated. Our guardian minister Aslam Shaikh will look into it, "Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

State Minister Aaditya Thackeray had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin for the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the building fire and Rs 50,000 for those injured.