In Mumbai, Man Allegedly Beaten To Death By Three Men For 'staring' At Them; All Arrested

In a shocking incident that came to light from Maharashtra, a 28-year-old man was brutally beaten to death by three men for allegedly staring at one of them in Mumbai's Matunga area.

As per police sources, the incident took place in the early hours of Sunday near a restaurant in Matunga when the deceased had a scuffle with the accused over 'staring' at one of them. The accused allegedly hurled abuses at the victim and trashed him with punches, hit him on his head with the belt, and kicked him as well. The victim then collapsed on the spot and was left unconscious.

The victim was then rushed to the hospital but was declared dead even before reaching the premises.

The police have arrested all three accused men who were involved in the incident and will be produced before a court on Monday. The FIR has been registered under sections 302 (Punishment for murder), 504 ( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Maharashtra | 3 accused arrested after they murdered a 28-year-old youth for allegedly staring at them in Matunga area yesterday. A case has been registered under various sections of IPC including 302, 504, and 506. The accused will be produced before court today: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

