Last Updated:

In Mumbai, RPF Jawans Save Lives Of Woman, Child As They Fall From A Moving Train; Watch

The incident took place at Mumbai's Mankhurd Railway Station when the woman and her child fell off a moving local train due to the jostling of passengers. 

Written By
Megha Rawat
Mumbai

Image: Twitter@ANI


On Wednesday, two jawans from the Crime Wing of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a woman and her child at Mankhurd Railway Station in Mumbai. The incident took place when the woman and her child fell off a moving local train due to the jostling of passengers. 

Soon after, the RPF jawans rushed towards them for their rescue and acted fast to save the woman and her child from getting stuck in the gap between the train and the platform as the local train started departing from the station. 

It is worth mentioning that in the last 9 months the alertness of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has saved the lives of 62 people on the Central Line of Indian Railways.

RPF Jawans save the life of a man who slipped from a moving train 

In another case, on Tuesday, two ASIs of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the life of a man who slipped while boarding and was getting dragged with the moving train at Madhupur Railway Station in the Deoghar district of Jharkhand.

Taking to Twitter, RPF India said, "Alert and brave RPF ASI U. Mondal and Constable B. Mondal went beyond the call of duty and saved the life of a man who slipped while boarding and was getting dragged with the moving train at Madhupur Railway Station. Their fearlessness and quick thinking ensured the saving of a precious life."

READ | Bengaluru: RPF personnel rescue man from railway track moments before train arrives; WATCH

Image: Twitter@ANI

READ | RPF has seized narcotics worth Rs 40.58 Cr in last 3 years: Railway Minister
READ | Op Yatri Suraksha: RPF recovers stolen valuables worth over Rs 1 cr; nabs 365 suspects
READ | Chennai: Man attacks RPF woman constable after being asked to deboard ladies coach
First Published:
COMMENT