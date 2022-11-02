In Mumbai, RPF Jawans Save Lives Of Woman, Child As They Fall From A Moving Train; Watch

On Wednesday, two jawans from the Crime Wing of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a woman and her child at Mankhurd Railway Station in Mumbai. The incident took place when the woman and her child fell off a moving local train due to the jostling of passengers.

Soon after, the RPF jawans rushed towards them for their rescue and acted fast to save the woman and her child from getting stuck in the gap between the train and the platform as the local train started departing from the station.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Two jawans of the Crime Wing of RPF (Railway Protection Force) saved the lives of a woman and her child who fell off a moving local train due to the jostling of passengers after they boarded it at Mankhurd Railway Station.



(Source: RPF) pic.twitter.com/rHKyxhXYXT — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

It is worth mentioning that in the last 9 months the alertness of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has saved the lives of 62 people on the Central Line of Indian Railways.

RPF Jawans save the life of a man who slipped from a moving train

In another case, on Tuesday, two ASIs of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the life of a man who slipped while boarding and was getting dragged with the moving train at Madhupur Railway Station in the Deoghar district of Jharkhand.

Taking to Twitter, RPF India said, "Alert and brave RPF ASI U. Mondal and Constable B. Mondal went beyond the call of duty and saved the life of a man who slipped while boarding and was getting dragged with the moving train at Madhupur Railway Station. Their fearlessness and quick thinking ensured the saving of a precious life."

Alert & brave #RPF ASI U. Mondal and Constable B. Mondal went beyond the call of duty and saved the life of a man who slipped while boarding and was getting dragged with the moving train at Madhupur rly stn.

Their fearlessness and quick thinking ensured saving of a precious life. pic.twitter.com/INplAz7gNA — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) November 1, 2022

