In Nagpur, Land Survey Official Arrested While Taking Bribe

An official of the Land Survey Office was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 on Wednesday.

Press Trust Of India

The accused, who is 46 years old, had allegedly demanded the bribe to amend a title document.

The complainant wanted to mutate the ownership document of his parents' house in his name, for which the accused sought bribe, an ACB official said.  

 

