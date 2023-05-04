In Nagpur, Land Survey Official Arrested While Taking Bribe

Quick links:
Representational Image
An official of the Land Survey Office here was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 on Wednesday.
The accused, who is 46 years old, had allegedly demanded the bribe to amend a title document.
The complainant wanted to mutate the ownership document of his parents' house in his name, for which the accused sought bribe, an ACB official said.
