In Noida, 2 Women Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Security Guard At Housing Society

On Saturday, two women were arrested and a challan was issued against them in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida for allegedly assaulting a private security guard of a housing society after an altercation over some matter.

Woman misbehaves with security guard at #Noida's Ajnara Society, and grabs his collar; case filed. pic.twitter.com/245ZzwFL2Z — Sumit (@SumitHansd) October 8, 2022

2 women arrested for assaulting security guard at housing society

“The guard was assaulted by the women after an altercation over some matter, taking cognizance of which, police got the victim’s medical examination done and filed a report,” multimedia news agency ANI quoted Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) SM Khan as saying.

UP | The guard of a housing society was assaulted by two women after an altercation over some matter, taking cognizance of which, police got the victim's medical examination done & filed a report. Both women have been arrested and a challan issued: SM Khan, ADCP Central Noida pic.twitter.com/614ddvVMqw — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2022

The incident occurred on Saturday night at Ajanara Homes Society in Noida’s Sector- 12. In the video going viral on social media, a woman can be purportedly seen manhandling a security guard. Another was holding the security guard's collar and throwing away the cap which he was wearing.

Notably, the guard has been identified as Pankaj. According to sources, he was on duty at Anjara Homes when the women reached Noida society on Saturday night. After the guard stopped them as their vehicle did not have a society sticker, the women started abusing him.

Sources said that when other security guards at the spot tried to intervene, the allegedly inebriated women started misbehaving with them too.

Several incidents of people misbehaving with security guards in residential societies have surfaced from Noida, Gurugram in the recent past. In a similar incident on September 13, a woman allegedly abused and slapped a security guard at a housing society complex. The incident took place in Sector 121 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida. She was arrested and later granted bail.