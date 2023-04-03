In Odisha, Women & Child On Scooter Ram Into Car Due To Dog Chase; Narrowly Escape Death

Two women and a child narrowly escaped tragedy after being chased by stray dogs. The incident took place when a woman, riding along with another woman and a child, rammed her scooty into a car after being chased by the dogs in the Gandhinagar area of Berhampur city.



The trio sustained multiple injuries in the incident. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera. One of the victims said that they had been going to a temple at around 6 am when a pack of dogs began chasing them. It was then that the woman who had been riding the two-wheeler decided to increase the speed of the scooter fearing an attack, and rammed into a car parked on that road.

Earlier incidents of Stray dog menace

Two separate incidents of four-year-old children being attacked by stray dogs in February of this year were reported from Hyderabad, with one of the victims succumbing to their injuries. A four-year-old child who had been playing outside his house, died on February 19 in Hyderabad's Amberpet after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs. Following this event, 33 dogs were captured in the area by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials.



Another similar incident occurred in which a fourth-grader in Maruti Nagar, Chaitanyapuri, was severely injured by a stray dog but his life was saved after his mother's quick intervention. A stray dog bit a one-year-old infant in a residential community in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in October of last year, causing fatal injuries. The incident took place when the child's labourer parents were working on a road near the society.



In Bihar, a stray dog in Ara town went on a biting spree in January 2023 and attacked 70 people in Shivganj, Shitla Tola, Mahadeva Road and Sadar Hospital areas. In 2022, a sharp rise in dog bite instances was reported in Kerala as well. Several people died from rabies in the state, including a 12-year-old girl who had received rabies vaccination and was undergoing treatment. In another instance, a 19-year-old college student from the region of Palakkad also perished from the illness despite having received the vaccination. Due to this, the Kerala High Court in September 2022 directed the state govt to take steps to contain incidents of dog bites while also saying that people must refrain from inflicting unnecessary harm on stray dogs.