IN PICS: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Delhi As IMD Issues Orange Alert Amid Waterlogging, Traffic

Delhiites on Saturday woke up to heavy rainfall and waterlogging as rains lashed parts of the national capital. The India Meteorological Depart had predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain.
Visuals from Moti Bagh show heavy waterlogging in the early hours of Saturday after heavy rainfall. The IMD has additionally indicated further downpour in Delhi and adjoining areas.
Earlier this month, Delhi recorded highest rainfall in September in the past 19 years. IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani said Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in 19 years on September 1.
Monsoon arrived late to the National Capital Region this year, however, Delhi's base station for weather crossed the 1000 mm rainfall mark, first time since 2010.
Daily life was affected in the National Capital Region on Saturday morning after rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi.
Buses were stuck amid waterlogged roads following heavy rains in the National Captial. Here are visuals from Madhu Vihar area of Delhi.
As rainfall in the National Capital of Delhi continued, the air quality remained in 'satisfactory' category with an overall Air Quality Index of 79, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.