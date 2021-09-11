Last Updated:

IN PICS: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Delhi As IMD Issues Orange Alert Amid Waterlogging, Traffic

Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall during early hours of Saturday resulting into heavy waterlog. Orange alert has been issued by the Met Department for Delhi.

Bhavyata Kagrana
Delhi waterlogged amid heavy rainfall
PTI

Delhiites on Saturday woke up to heavy rainfall and waterlogging as rains lashed parts of the national capital. The India Meteorological Depart had predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain.

Waterlogging seen on early hours of Saturday
ANI

Visuals from Moti Bagh show heavy waterlogging in the early hours of Saturday after heavy rainfall. The IMD has additionally indicated further downpour in Delhi and adjoining areas.

Visuals from Jorbagh area of national capital
ANI

Earlier this month, Delhi recorded highest rainfall in September in the past 19 years. IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani said Delhi recorded its highest rainfall in 19 years on September 1.

Visuals from RK Puram in the national capital
ANI

Monsoon arrived late to the National Capital Region this year, however, Delhi's base station for weather crossed the 1000 mm rainfall mark, first time since 2010.

Heavy waterlogging at Moti Bagh area of Delhi
ANI

Daily life was affected in the National Capital Region on Saturday morning after rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi.

Traffic disturbed amid rainfall and waterlogging
ANI

Buses were stuck amid waterlogged roads following heavy rains in the National Captial. Here are visuals from Madhu Vihar area of Delhi.

Daily life affected
PTI

Amid heavy rainfall and waterlogging, the daily life of several people was affected.

Early morning visuals from the Jorbagh area
ANI

As rainfall in the National Capital of Delhi continued, the air quality remained in 'satisfactory' category with an overall Air Quality Index of 79, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Visuals from RK Puram
ANI

'Orange alert' has been issued in Delhi after heavy rainfall lashed the capital in the early hours of Saturday. Delhi has received 1,215.9mm of annual rainfall so far, as opposed to a normal figure.

