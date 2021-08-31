Last Updated:

In Pics: Heavy Rains Lash National Capital Region, IMD Warns Of Light Thunderstorms

Heavy rains lashed Delhi NCR on Tuesday, providing much-needed respite to the residents. This picture shows submerged roads of the National Capital

Riya Baibhawi
Delhi Rains
NainaSi24619003/Twitter

Heavy rains lashed Delhi NCR on Tuesday, providing much-needed respite to the residents. This picture shows submerged roads of the National Capital. 

Delhi Rains
Firozahmedskd/Twitter

Here, a man is seen riding his motorbike amidst the waterlogged roads of New Delhi. 

Delhi Rains Delhi Rains
onlysushil/Twitter

This image was captured near Vice President's House on the Maulana Azad Road, New Delhi. The Meteorological Department has warned of light thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rains. 

Delhi Rains
_nikhil_gautam/Twitter

A Twitter user shared this picture complaining about the waterlogged Kondli main road. 

Delhi Rains
sajeed75sh/Twitter

Cannaught Place turned out to be one of the most affected areas with rainwater washing almost everything. 

Delhi Rains
thoughtsum/Twitter

This photograph, clicked from inside a car, was shared by a resident on Twitter. "My city is a real pity! , wrote the user. 

Delhi Rains
BannyJohn2/Twitter

IMD warned of rainfall in the area of East, Southeast, Northeast, North Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Dari, Modinagar and Meerut. 

Delhi Rains
kumar_vinay8/Twitter

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Entire Delhi and NCR.

Delhi Rains
BharatTiwari/Twitter

With the downpour, the mercury scaled down to 28 degrees celsius, subsiding the sweltering heat of the region. "Seems raingod has decided that all backlog of rains will be cleared today," a user wrote

Delhi Rains
BharatTiwari/Twitter

As shared on Twitter, this picture captures another commuter making his way through the city.

