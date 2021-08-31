In Pics: Heavy Rains Lash National Capital Region, IMD Warns Of Light Thunderstorms

Quick links:
Heavy rains lashed Delhi NCR on Tuesday, providing much-needed respite to the residents. This picture shows submerged roads of the National Capital.
This image was captured near Vice President's House on the Maulana Azad Road, New Delhi. The Meteorological Department has warned of light thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rains.
Cannaught Place turned out to be one of the most affected areas with rainwater washing almost everything.
This photograph, clicked from inside a car, was shared by a resident on Twitter. "My city is a real pity! , wrote the user.
IMD warned of rainfall in the area of East, Southeast, Northeast, North Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Dari, Modinagar and Meerut.
"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Entire Delhi and NCR.
With the downpour, the mercury scaled down to 28 degrees celsius, subsiding the sweltering heat of the region. "Seems raingod has decided that all backlog of rains will be cleared today," a user wrote