In Pics: India Builds Strategic Tunnel Project For Connectivity Between Kashmir & Ladakh

The tunnel project is considered extremely important for Ladakh by Indian military planners. it will provide the military with logistical flexibility & mobility

1/10
Image: AP

Hundreds of workers are engaged in an ambitious project to drill tunnels and build bridges to connect the Kashmir Valley with Ladakh, a cold desert region isolated half the year due to snowfall.

2/10
Image: AP

The tunnel project is considered critically important for Ladakh by Indian military planners. According to experts, it will provide the military with logistical flexibility as well as mobility.

3/10
Image: AP

Ladakh, which is strategically vital, shares de facto borders with Pakistan and China and is currently reliant on aviation supplies for around six months of the year.

4/10
Image: AP

India's road transport and highways minister, Nitin Gadkari, said during a visit to the site on September 28 that he expects the work will be completed before the 2024 general election.

5/10
Image: AP

The project's last tunnel, about 14 kilometres (9 miles) long, will bypass the difficult Zojila pass and connect Sonamarg and Ladakh.

6/10
Image: AP

With an elevation of 11,500 feet, officials claim, the project's last tunnel will be India's longest and highest tunnel (3,485 meters).

7/10
Image: AP

Sonamarg marks the end of the conifer-clad mountains before entering Ladakh over the rugged Zojila mountain pass.

8/10
Image: AP

According to officials, the first of four, a 6.5-kilometer (4-mile) tunnel, is now complete and will make Sonamarg accessible throughout the winter months for the first time.

9/10
Image: AP

On September 28, 2021, land movers clear rocks and stones at the entrance of the Nilgrar Tunnel in the Baltal district northeast of Srinagar.

10/10
Image: AP

Megha Engineering And Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), inside the Nilgrar Tunnel, northeast of Srinagar on September 28, 2021.

