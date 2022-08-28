Quick links:
The Noida Supertech twin towers, taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar, were demolished on Sunday, a year after the Supreme Court's direction to raze the illegally built structures to the ground.
The nearly 100-metre-high structures were demolished in seconds like a house of cards by the 'waterfall implosion' technique, in breathtaking marvel of modern-day engineering.
After a theatrical explosion, the twin tower vanished as a huge cloud of smog spread over the entire area.
The Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors) towers were under construction since 2009 within Supertech Emerald Court housing society in Sector 93A of Noida, adjoining the national capital of Delhi.
Before the demolition, around 5,000 residents of the adjacent Emerald Court and ATS Village societies vacated their residences for the day.