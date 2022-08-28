Last Updated:

In Pictures: Noida Twin Towers Before And After Massive 9-second Demolition

Once taller than Qutub Minar, Noida Supertech twin towers were reduced to rubble in a controlled demolition on Sunday using 'Waterfall implosion' technique.

Kamal Joshi
Noida Twin Towers demolition
1/8
Image: PTI

The Noida Supertech twin towers, taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar, were demolished on Sunday, a year after the Supreme Court's direction to raze the illegally built structures to the ground.

Supertech Twin Towers demolition
2/8
Image: PTI

The nearly 100-metre-high structures were demolished in seconds like a house of cards by the 'waterfall implosion' technique, in breathtaking marvel of modern-day engineering.

Supertech Twin Towers demolition
3/8
Image: ANI

After a theatrical explosion, the twin tower vanished as a huge cloud of smog spread over the entire area.

Noida Twin Towers demolition
4/8
Image: Republic

Notably, they were the tallest structures to be demolished in India.

Noida Twin Towers demolition
5/8
Image: Republic

The Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors) towers were under construction since 2009 within Supertech Emerald Court housing society in Sector 93A of Noida, adjoining the national capital of Delhi.

Supertech Twin Towers demolition
6/8
Image: Republic

Over 3,700 kg of explosives were used in the implosion that brought down the building.

Noida Twin Towers demolition
7/8
Image: Republic

Before the demolition, around 5,000 residents of the adjacent Emerald Court and ATS Village societies vacated their residences for the day.

Supertech Twin Towers demolition
8/8
Image: ANI

The demolition left behind an estimated 55,000 tonnes to 80,000 tonnes of debris which chiefly includes concrete rubble, steel & iron bars and would take another 3 months to be properly disposed off

