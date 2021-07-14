Last Updated:

IN PICS: PM Modi To Inaugurate Gujarat's Remodeled Gandhinagar Railway Station On July 16

Gandhinagar Railway station, country's 1st redeveloped station to provide airport-like experience to passengers with facilities- luxury hotel, prayer hall, etc.

Srishti Jha
A column-free, sleek and economical space frame spanning 105-meter over the platform with all-weather aluminium sheeting for the comfort of passengers. The roof is in the shape of an arch.

The redevelopment work on the Gandhinagar Capital station started in 2017 with a joint venture named Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development (GARUD) being formed.

Station segregates entry/ exit through landscaped area, Divyang-friendly special ticket booking counters, ramps, lifts, dedicated parking space, and a dedicated art gallery with live LED wall display.

PM Modi along with Home Minister Amit Shah would attend the inauguration virtually, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and other dignitaries are expected to attend the function

Redevelopment was conceptualised in 2016 as part of the railways'' ambitious project to transform stations into world-class 24x7 transport and business hubs. These hubs are to be called "Railopolis".

Gandhinagar Capital railway station, the country's first redeveloped station will provide an airport-like experience to passengers with facilities such as a luxury hotel, theme-based lighting.

A brochure image showing an outside- lush green view of the newly-redeveloped Gandhinagar Railway Station.

An image showing an outside view of the newly-developed Gandhinagar Railway Station to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on July 16. 

The structure is designed and provided with green building rating features and has obtained sustainability standards green certification from the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India

Gandhinagar Capital railway station, the country's first redeveloped station will provide an interfaith prayer hall and a separate baby feeding room.

