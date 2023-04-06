In Pics: PM Modi To Inaugurate Redeveloped Secunderabad Railway Station After Big Overhaul

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station on April 8, 2023.
The redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station is planned to be done at a cost of Rs. 720 crores.
After its redevelopment, the railway station will witness a massive makeover with world-class amenities and aesthetically designed iconic station building.
The railway station would also have multimodal connectivity for having seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes.
The redeveloped Secunderabad Railway Station would be having double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place.
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs. 11,300 crores in Telangana including the Secunderabad Railway Station.