In Pics: PM Modi To Inaugurate Redeveloped Secunderabad Railway Station After Big Overhaul

PM Modi will launch the foundation stone of redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station on 8 April, which is planned to be done at a cost of Rs 720 crores.

Abheet Sajwan
PM Modi to visit Telangana on April 8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station on April 8, 2023. 

Railway Station redevelopment at Rs 720 crore
The redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station is planned to be done at a cost of Rs. 720 crores. 

Railway station to have world-class amenities
After its redevelopment, the railway station will witness a massive makeover with world-class amenities and aesthetically designed iconic station building. 

Railway to have multimodal connectivity
The railway station would also have multimodal connectivity for having seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes.

Secunderabad raulway to have spacious roof plaza
The redeveloped Secunderabad Railway Station would be having double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place.

PM to launch projects worth over Rs. 11,300 crores
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs. 11,300 crores in Telangana including the Secunderabad Railway Station.

PM to visit Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu
PM Modi will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on 8th and 9th April, 2023 to inaugurate various projects ahead of the Karnataka elections on May 10.

