IN PICS | Project Mapping Show At Victoria Memorial On Netaji's 125th Birth Anniversary

Netaji's grandnephew slams Mamata, questions 'allergic reaction' to Jai Sri Ram chants
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary in Kolkata.
The freedom fighter's 125th birth anniversary was celebrated as Parakram Diwas across the country.
PM Modi visited Netaji Bhawan, his ancestral home, National Library and addressed a gathering at Victoria Memorial Hall.
CCTV and drone cameras were reportedly used to keep an eye on every movement and maintain the safety of the locations.