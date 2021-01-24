Last Updated:

IN PICS | Project Mapping Show At Victoria Memorial On Netaji's 125th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary in Kolkata

Project Mapping Show
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary in Kolkata.

Project Mapping Show
The freedom fighter's 125th birth anniversary was celebrated as Parakram Diwas across the country.

Project Mapping Show
PM Modi visited Netaji Bhawan, his ancestral home, National Library and addressed a gathering at Victoria Memorial Hall.

Project Mapping Show
A cultural programme "Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot", based on the theme of Netaji, was held.

Project Mapping Show
CCTV and drone cameras were reportedly used to keep an eye on every movement and maintain the safety of the locations. 

Project Mapping Show
Around 2,000 police personnel were deployed for PM Modi's visit.

