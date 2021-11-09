Last Updated:

IN PICS: Rain Wreaks Havoc In Tamil Nadu; Several Regions Flooded Across State

Tamil Nadu received an average rainfall of 16.84 mm in the last 24 hours with Chengalpet district receiving the highest, state minister KKSSR Ramachandran said.

Vidyashree S
Madurai
A motorcyclist navigates a flooded road in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, after the city witnessed heavy rainfall caused by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal

Rameswaram
Streets remain empty in Rameswaram after heavy rainfall lashed Tamil Nadu on Monday

Madurai
Officials, including the Madurai District Collector, inspect water levels in the Sathayar Dam after a spell of incessant rainfall across Tamil Nadu

Heavy rain in TN
Tamil Nadu received an average rainfall of 16.84 mm in the last 24 hours

Chennai rains
Rainwater enters a house in Agraharam, Korattur as heavy rains continued to flood parts of Chennai

Houses flooded in Chennai
Water enters houses in Agraharam, Korattur as Chennai registers heavy rains caused by a depression

Chennai floods
Streets in Agraharam, Korattur area of Chennai remain waterlogged following heavy showers in the city

Waterlogging in Chennai
A fallen tree floats in Chennai streets following incessant rainfall across Tamil Nadu

