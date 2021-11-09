IN PICS: Rain Wreaks Havoc In Tamil Nadu; Several Regions Flooded Across State

Quick links:
A motorcyclist navigates a flooded road in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, after the city witnessed heavy rainfall caused by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal
Officials, including the Madurai District Collector, inspect water levels in the Sathayar Dam after a spell of incessant rainfall across Tamil Nadu
Rainwater enters a house in Agraharam, Korattur as heavy rains continued to flood parts of Chennai
Water enters houses in Agraharam, Korattur as Chennai registers heavy rains caused by a depression
Streets in Agraharam, Korattur area of Chennai remain waterlogged following heavy showers in the city