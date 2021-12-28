Last Updated:

IN PICS | Tourists Enjoy Christmas Snow In Jammu And Kashmir's Patnitop

The recent snowfall at Patnitop and Nathatop -  two well-known tourist destinations - in Jammu province, has boosted tourism in picturesque Jammu & Kashmir.

Srishti Goel
Jammu and Kashmir
Image: @ANI/Twitter

Tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir experienced a scene out of a Christmas fairytale after Patnitop had its first snowfall. They were enthralled by the white blanket that decked the region

Vaishno Devi
Image: @ANI/Twitter

Tourists, particularly those on the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, flocked the area to enjoy the snowfall

Christmas
Image: @ANI/Twitter

A large influx of local and foreign tourists was seen in the Jammu region during Christmas and weekend holidays

Udhampur
Image: @ANI/Twitter

Picnickers made up of students from different colleges in Jammu and Udhampur, too, flocked to Patnitop

Tourists
Image: @VisitGulmarg/Twitter

Tourists, particularly children, were seen participating in various snow games and horseback rides, while the elders were spotted photographing and shopping

government hotels
Image: @Kashmir_Weather/Twitter

Private and government hotels and huts have also seen an increase in bookings as tourists travelled to reel in Christmas snow

Patnitop
Image: @Malikkwaceem/Twitter

The recent snowfall at Patnitop and Nathatop -  two well-known tourist destinations - in Jammu province, has boosted the spirit of hoteliers, taxi drivers, mule owners, local vendors & photographers

Tourist influx
Image: @iamRoniowais/Twitter

Not only has the season's now increased tourist influx but it has also brightened prospects for increased income for the tourism industry

