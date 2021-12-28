IN PICS | Tourists Enjoy Christmas Snow In Jammu And Kashmir's Patnitop

Quick links:
Tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir experienced a scene out of a Christmas fairytale after Patnitop had its first snowfall. They were enthralled by the white blanket that decked the region
Tourists, particularly those on the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, flocked the area to enjoy the snowfall
A large influx of local and foreign tourists was seen in the Jammu region during Christmas and weekend holidays
Picnickers made up of students from different colleges in Jammu and Udhampur, too, flocked to Patnitop
Tourists, particularly children, were seen participating in various snow games and horseback rides, while the elders were spotted photographing and shopping
Private and government hotels and huts have also seen an increase in bookings as tourists travelled to reel in Christmas snow
The recent snowfall at Patnitop and Nathatop - two well-known tourist destinations - in Jammu province, has boosted the spirit of hoteliers, taxi drivers, mule owners, local vendors & photographers