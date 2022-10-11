Last Updated:

In Pictures: Ujjain's Mahakal Lok Corridor Decked Up In Festive Spirit For Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 856 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple Corridor Development Project in MP's Ujjain on Tuesday.

Mahakal Lok in Ujjain
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of Rs 850 cr Mahakaleshwar Temple Corridor Development Project in Ujjain on Tuesday.

Mahakal Lok in Ujjain
The inauguration of the Mahakal Lok Corridor in Ujjain will boost tourism in the holy city

Mahakal Lok in Ujjain
The project aims to put special emphasis on the conservation and restoration of heritage structures.

Mahakal Lok in Ujjain
A giant shivling covered in strands of 'moli' (sacred) threads has been placed below the grand gateway i.e. the Nandi Dwar of the Mahakal Lok.

Mahakal Lok in Ujjain
The Mahakal Path contains 108 pillars which depict Anand Tandav Swaroop (A dance form) of Lord Shiva.

Mahakal Lok in Ujjain
The Plaza area, which is spread over 2.5 hectares, is surrounded by a lotus pond and contains the statue of Shiva along with fountains. 

Mahakal Lok in Ujjain
Many religious sculptures depicting the life of Lord Shiva are installed along the Mahakal Lok Path.

Mahakal Lok in Ujjain
The Mahakal Lok Path has 53 illuminated murals depicting stories from the Shiv Puran.

Mahakal Lok in Ujjain
PM Modi will offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling before inaugurating the first phase of 'Mahakal Lok'

Mahakal Lok in Ujjain
PM Modi will unveil the shivaling to symbolically mark the opening of the mega corridor.

