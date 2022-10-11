In Pictures: Ujjain's Mahakal Lok Corridor Decked Up In Festive Spirit For Inauguration

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of Rs 850 cr Mahakaleshwar Temple Corridor Development Project in Ujjain on Tuesday.
The project aims to put special emphasis on the conservation and restoration of heritage structures.
A giant shivling covered in strands of 'moli' (sacred) threads has been placed below the grand gateway i.e. the Nandi Dwar of the Mahakal Lok.
The Mahakal Path contains 108 pillars which depict Anand Tandav Swaroop (A dance form) of Lord Shiva.
The Plaza area, which is spread over 2.5 hectares, is surrounded by a lotus pond and contains the statue of Shiva along with fountains.
Many religious sculptures depicting the life of Lord Shiva are installed along the Mahakal Lok Path.
PM Modi will offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling before inaugurating the first phase of 'Mahakal Lok'