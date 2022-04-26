Pune: Fire Breaks Out In Multiple Furniture Godowns; 10 Fire Tenders Rushed To The Spot

A massive fire broke out on Tuesday in multiple godowns in the Parge Nagar area of Kondhwa in Pune city. According to reports, around five to six godowns are gutted in fire and 10 fire tenders have rushed to the spot. So far, there are no reports of casualties and efforts are underway to douse the fire. Further details are awaited.

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at Lajpat Nagar's Amar Colony

Meanwhile, a massive fire broke out in Delhi's Amar Colony, a residential sub-locality of Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Tuesday afternoon. Following the incident, around nine fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames. According to reports, the fire broke out at two shops in the C block of the Amar colony which is located in the south-eastern part of the national capital and is also one of the Main Market areas. However, the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained at the time and no injuries or casualties were reported. Visuals aired by Republic TV showed that the fire reduced the shops to ashes within a short period of time and filled the surrounding areas with black smog. A few houses have also come under the Lajpat Nagar fire. People living close by were rushed to safer places.

Similarly, another fire was reported in the Transport Bhawan on Parliament Street on Tuesday, the Delhi Fire Services officials said. No injuries have been reported, they added. According to the fire department, a call was received at 4:10 pm and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire started from an air-conditioner in one of the rooms of the Transport Bhawan, a senior official said, adding that the fire has been extinguished.

(This is a developing story and further details are awaited)

(With PTI inputs )