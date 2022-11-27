In Rajasthan, 3 Brothers Shot Dead After Clash Broke Out Between Two Groups In Bharatpur

In Rajasthan, three brothers were shot dead by their neighbours in the Bharatpur district on Saturday night. As per the sources, the incident occurred in Sakraura village when a clash broke out between two groups. Three brothers identified as Samundar, Ishwar & Gajendra were allegedly shot dead by their neighbours in their own house.

Three brothers shot dead in Rajasthan

As per the Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Meena, one of the deceased brothers Samandar was involved in a dispute with his neighbour Lakhan. On late Saturday night, Lakhan barged into the house of Samandar along with some others and opened fire at the family members, he said.

A total of six people were injured as they were rushed to a nearby hospital. All three brothers Samandar, Gajendra and Ishwar were declared dead as they were brought to the hospital while Gajendra’s wife, son and daughter-in-law were referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, informed Bharatpur police control room said.

"Two groups had a brawl in Sakraura village of Kumher in Bharatpur district. The brawl broke out between Samundar and Lakhan's group in which 3 people including Samundar, Ishwar & Gajendra died in firing that ensued while 3 other family members were injured, and rushed to hospital," said Bharatpur ASP Anil Meena.

The family members of the deceased brothers were seen staging a sit-in protest outside the hospital.

Image: Republic