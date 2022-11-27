In Rajasthan, 3 Brothers Shot Dead After Clash Broke Out Between Two Groups In Bharatpur

Quick links:
In Rajasthan, three brothers were shot dead by their neighbours in the Bharatpur district on Saturday night. As per the sources, the incident occurred in Sakraura village when a clash broke out between two groups. Three brothers identified as Samundar, Ishwar & Gajendra were allegedly shot dead by their neighbours in their own house.
As per the Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Meena, one of the deceased brothers Samandar was involved in a dispute with his neighbour Lakhan. On late Saturday night, Lakhan barged into the house of Samandar along with some others and opened fire at the family members, he said.
A total of six people were injured as they were rushed to a nearby hospital. All three brothers Samandar, Gajendra and Ishwar were declared dead as they were brought to the hospital while Gajendra’s wife, son and daughter-in-law were referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, informed Bharatpur police control room said.
"Two groups had a brawl in Sakraura village of Kumher in Bharatpur district. The brawl broke out between Samundar and Lakhan's group in which 3 people including Samundar, Ishwar & Gajendra died in firing that ensued while 3 other family members were injured, and rushed to hospital," said Bharatpur ASP Anil Meena.
The family members of the deceased brothers were seen staging a sit-in protest outside the hospital.
