In Rajasthan, 6 Inmates Escape From Juvenile Home In Jaipur

Six inmates of a juvenile home in Transport Nagar police station area of Jaipur escaped on Tuesday night, an official said.

Station House Officer of Transport Nagar police station Abdul Wahid on Wednesday that two of the inmates were adults while four were minors.

Four of them escaped by breaking the wall while two got away due to the alleged involvement of contractual guards, he said.

A search operation has been launched to nab them, Wahid said.

