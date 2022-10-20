In Rajasthan, BSF Catches Suspicious Tagged Bird Along Jaisalmer Border

In another incident of catching a suspicious bird near the border area, the Border Security Forces (BSF) on Thursday caught a tagged bird on the Jaisalmer border. Notably, the bird has a ring on its right leg, which has some numbers and alphabets written on it. However, the BSF has not revealed the details in the matter yet.

BSF catches a tagged bird on the Jaisalmer border. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/fPv1pCDOPV — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

Earlier in June this year, a migratory bird flew across the international border adjoining Barmer and Jaisalmer. The villagers caught the Asiatic Hubara bird near the Vishnu Ki Dhani village and handed it over to the 87 Batallion of the Border Security Force (BSF).

It was learnt that the bird also had two rings on its right foot, in addition to one aluminium-made ring. On the left foot, there was a green plastic ring. There were a few marks, purportedly numbers, found on the rings. It also bore a tag in its claws, which has 'United Arab Emirates', written on it. An investigation was initiated to know more about the tags and rings, and whether the bird was a spy or not.

Similar past incidents

April 2021: A black & white suspicious pigeon was found at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. The pigeon was caught by a constable after the pigeon came and sat on his shoulder while he was on duty at BOP Roranwala. A white paper was found wrapped with adhesive tape which had a number written on it. Following the incident, an FIR was immediately registered at the Kahagarh police station in Amritsar against the pigeon.

April 2020: The BSF jawans caught a tagged houbara bird on a border outpost in Jaipur. The bird was fitted with a UAV tag which is used for tracking. The BSF later handed over the bird to Nachna police station and the tag was sent to FSL Jaipur. The suspicious bird reportedly came from the other side of the border into India and perched on the Bhongariwala BOP of the 119th battalion of BSF.

May 2020: In a similar incident, another pigeon, suspected to be trained in Pakistan for spying, was captured along the International Border in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. An FIR was not registered in this case as its owner, a Pakistani villager, appealed for his pet to be freed, clarifying the numbers found scribbled on a paper attached to the pigeon were just his phone number in case it got lost.