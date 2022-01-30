In Rajasthan, Dalit Man Abducted, Beaten & Forced To Drink Urine, Liquor; 2 Arrested

In a horrifying incident, a Dalit man was allegedly abducted, beaten, & forced to drink urine and liquor on January 26 in Rajasthan's Churu. The Police said that two accused have been arrested while others will be arrested soon. An FIR has been registered against eight people. Further investigation is underway

Jagdish Prasad Bohra, Additional Superintendent of Police, told ANI, "I am supervising the matter. We interrogated the people which shows the authenticity of the incident. The man has been beaten". 'We constituted a team and raided and arrested two accused. they are being probed and the remaining accused will be arrested soon", the Police official said.

The Police informed that the victim explained the entire incident stating he was tied with a rope and beaten with a stick. He alleged that a group of boys hurled casteist slurs were hurled at him.

Rajasthan Alwar rape case

In another horrifying incident, a minor girl, who is speech and hearing impaired, was found in a distressed state after allegedly being raped and dumped at an isolated area in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Tuesday, January 11 night.

The girl was later admitted in a critical condition in ICU and is undergoing treatment. The Alwar SP had informed that she is in critical condition and was bleeding profusely on arrival.

According to the media reports, the specially-abled girl, who was spotted on a road in a pool of blood, was missing from her house for several hours before the incident. The NCM has sought a report from the chief secretary of Rajasthan latest by January 24, under Section 9(d) of the NCM Act, 1992.

After handing over investigation of the alleged rape case of a specially-abled minor girl in Rajasthan's Alwar to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Rajasthan’s Minister of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, on Saturday, emphasised that the Congress regime will make sure that the culprits behind the horrifying incident are put behind bars. Besides, the minister remained firm on the stand that ‘police has ruled out rape’ in the matter.

On being questioned about the developments in the investigation of the case, Rajasthan Minister Khachariyawas said that the medical records in the case have suggested that there was no proof of rape and added that an investigation is still being carried out to understand the case.

(Image: ANI)