In Shraddha Murder Case, NCW Writes To Delhi CP; Seeks Action & Medical Reports In 5 Days

After 27-year-old Shraddha was murdered by her boyfriend Aaftab in the most brutal manner six months ago, the Delhi police have now uncovered the case by arresting the accused on Monday, November 14, morning and now he has been sent to five-day police custody for further interrogation. After killing Shraddha, Aaftab chopped her body into around 35 pieces.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has now taken cognisance of the matter. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Delhi Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter. NCW has also sought an Action-Taken Report and medical reports of the victim from the police within five days.

In a letter to the Delhi CP, the NCW chairperson said, "The National Commission for Women has come across a media post captioned “Delhi: Woman's body cut into 35 pieces, dumped at various places” in the Mehrauli area of Delhi reported dated 14.11.2022, wherein a who was arrested, who murdered his live-in partner in Mehrauli area on May 18 and chopped the body into 35 pieces and stored them in a new fridge before throwing them at various locations in a period of 18 days."

"The Commission is perturbed by the above-reported gruesome crime against a woman and condemns it in the strongest possible words. You are, therefore, required to direct the concerned police to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation into the matter. The action-taken report along with a copy of the medical reports of the deceased victim must be communicated to the Commission within five days," the NCW chairperson added.

Rekha Sharma also spoke to the news agency ANI on the matter and raised several questions. She was quoted as saying, "This is a very horrible incident. Why did no one know where the girl was for six months? Why neighbours don't know, where she has gone? We have to ask for a report from the Delhi police."

She added, "Strict action is to be taken so that this type of incident does not take place further. Proper investigation should take place. A proper investigation & chargesheet should be filed. It was a planned murder. Punishment should be given so it can lead to an example."

Meanwhile, the Delhi police, after arresting Aaftab, said that he first strangulated Shraddha and then in the most shocking and cruel manner chopped her body into 35 pieces. The murderer then stored Shradhha's chopped body parts and kept them in the fridge. For the next 18 days, he disposed of the pieces in the forest area of Delhi's Mehrauli. Notably, the police have also confiscated the refrigerator where the accused used to store the chopped body parts of the victim. Republic TV on Monday accessed the first visuals of the fridge that appears to be a double-door domestic refrigerator.

Here's the timeline of details as per the investigation and confessions by accused:

Aaftab was staying in the same house where he murdered Shraddha

Aaftab would sleep in the same room where he murdered Shraddha to avoid raising suspicion.

Before coming to Delhi from Mumbai, both of them went to Himachal for a vacation

After returning from the vacation, they stayed in a hotel in Paharganj

He then shifted to a hostel

On May 15, he shifted to an apartment; the murder was committed on May 18

Since May 18, he used to step out every night

As per police, Aaftab used to watch crime series on the OTT platform

Police also said that Aaftab had admitted to his crime

Police have found 12 body parts so far

Body parts were disposed of between 15-18 days of the murder, said the police

Image: ANI, Republic World