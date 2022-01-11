In Tamil Nadu, Minor Dies After Being Branded With Hot Spoon For Allegedly Stealing Money

In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old child lost her life after being branded with a hot spoon and forced to inhale burning chilli as 'punishment' for reportedly stealing Rs 70 from a relative's home. The girl, a class 3 student at a government school in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

The child had visited her relatives in the locality on January 6 and was accused of stealing Rs 70 from their house. When her mother was informed about it, she flew into a rage. In a bid to rebuke her daughter, she branded her with a hot spoon and even made her inhale the smoke from burning dry chilli.

The injured child was traumatized and was unable to eat anything for two days. Initially, she was treated with over-the-counter medicines but when her condition worsened, she was taken to a government hospital in Krishnapuram. When her condition did not improve, the girl was referred to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. However, she died on the way to the hospital on Sunday.

Based on a complaint from a village administrative officer, the Perambur All-Women Police registered a case.

10-year-old set afire by step-father in Madurai for stealing

In a similar incident, in November last year, a 10-year-old girl had succumbed to burn injuries in Madurai after her step-father set her afire for taking a biscuit packet from a shop without paying for it. Antony Raj, who worked with his wife at a hotel in Kavalkinaru was enraged after receiving complaints about his children from the shop owner.

He then went home and sprinkled kerosene on the three children and allegedly set them on fire in the night. Amongst the children was a 10-year-old who died during treatment at a hospital in Aasaaripallam. The Panagudi police registered a case based on a complaint from her mother Suja.