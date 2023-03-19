In Tamil Nadu, Six People Killed After Van Collides With Lorry On Trichy-Salem NH

Six people including a minor died in a road accident near Thiruvasi on the Trichy-Salem NH in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, March 19. The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with a truck in the early hours of the morning. Three people survived the accident with serious injuries.

The deceased have been identified as K Muthuswamy (58), Santhosh Kumar (31), P Anandhayi (57), Thirummorty (43), G Sakunthala (36), and P Murgan (23), and a minor. All victims of the accident were relatives, police officials investigating the case have confirmed. An inquiry is underway and further details will emerge once the inquiry is complete and reasons for the accident are ascertained.

Bodies of deceased sent for autopsy

After the accident, District DSP Sujith Kumar reached the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation. The bodies of the people who died in the accident have been sent for autopsy. Three people who were injured are being treated at the Trichy government hospital where their condition is said to be critical.

The police have registered a case and arrested truck driver P Senthilkumar (43), a native of Udayarpalayam Taluk in Ariyalur district.

The accident took place when people were going to perform Puja at a temple. The temple was located in Thiruvidaimarudur near Kumbakonam in the Thanjavur district.