In Tihar Hail, 5 Under-trial Detainees Dead Within 8 Days

In a mysterious incident, five under-trial detainees died in different jails under Delhi's Tihar jail in the last eight days, reported news agency ANI. According to jail officials, deceased Vikram, also known as Vicky, who was in one of Tihar jail's prisoners died on Friday purportedly owing to health-related concerns. Action has been taken under Section 176 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the aftermath of his death.

"In each case, the Metropolitan Magistrate conducts the inquiry hearings as per the guidelines," Tihar officials said. All of the deaths were deemed natural by the jail officials.

3 Inmates At Tihar Injured

Three detainees were reportedly hurt during a scuffle with their fellow inmates at Tihar Central Jail in October. The police responded after receiving information about the incident and arrived at DDU hospital. Pinku (24), Sunil Sherawat (32) and Sunny's medico-legal cases (MLCs) were handed over to them. According to a senior police official, they were injured with a sharp object. Sunny's statement was recorded while Sunil and Pinku were transferred to Safdardanj Hospital.

According to police, a complaint was received from Deputy Superintendent of Central Jail number-1 regarding the incident, and a case was filed at Hari Nagar police station under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing harm by dangerous weapons or means), and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code. According to the officer, the accused identified in the FIR were Rohit Kapoor, Rajesh, Sunil Sherawat, and Sandeep Dalal, all of them were from cell number 2 ward-7 of central jail number 1.

In a similar incident, the van carrying inmates collided with a truck that had turned turtle on National Highway 36 in Assam, injuring at least five Nagaon prison detainees and three Assam Police officers. The incident occurred in October at the 11th Mile region, when the convicts' transport vehicle attempted to overtake the truck. According to an officer, the injured were brought to a neighbouring hospital, where two of the badly injured detainees were sent to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital for medical treatment. According to the officer, the accused identified in the FIR were Rohit Kapoor, Rajesh, Sunil Sherawat, and Sandeep Dalal, all of them were from cell number 2 ward-7 of central jail number 1.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Image: Shutterstock/ANI