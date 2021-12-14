Video Of UP Couple Engaging In Celebratory Firing During Wedding Goes Viral; Watch

People do absolutely anything to make their wedding day the best day of their lives. Videos of bride and groom doing and bizarre things on their wedding day often go viral on the internet and get a lot of attention from the netizens but sometimes, knowingly or unknowingly they do things that are unlawful and might result in their arrest and this recent video from Gaziabad depicts just that. The video features a bride and a groom standing on the stage, firing bullets in the sky.

The 11-second clip was shared on Twitter by a Twitter user named Mukesh Singh Sengar. It starts with the groom aggressively holding a gun, he then puts the gun up in the air and fires the bullet in the sky, the bride joins him and holds his hand while he does that. They put the gun down and smile. The title song from the movie Dhadkan starring Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty can be heard in the background. The caption of the video read, "Lost senses in the excitement of marriage, preparation for legal action against the bride and groom, the case of the Ghantaghar of Ghaziabad."

Couple criticised for stunt

The video was shared earlier today around 11 am and since then it has received a lot of attention - not for a good reason. As of now, the video stands at more than 700 views and around 30 likes but the numbers are expected to grow. People criticised both the bride and the groom for their irresponsible conduct. One Twitter user wrote, "Immediately arrested to them." Another commenter wrote, "Similar things happen in the clock tower."

Another similar case from Delhi

People on social media are demanding the arrest of the couple as these firings are found to be dangerous and accidents have resulted in the deaths of many. Recently a few months ago in August another video circulated on the internet featuring two men firing at a birthday party which resulted in their arrest, according to PTI. The offender was apprehended after police became aware of the video showing the man firing guns in the air at a birthday party held on the rooftop of a house outside Delhi's east Paschim Vihar.